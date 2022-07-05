Red Dead Redemption 2 mod enables unofficial AMD FSR 2.0 support

It's an all-out AMD FSR 2.0 party for the PC modding community, with mods out in the wild that add support for AMD's new FSR 2.0 technology into games that don't support it... games that support the competitors upscaling tech: NVIDIA DLSS.

One of the big NVIDIA DLSS games that have received a new mod that adds unofficial AMD FSR 2.0 support is Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2, which a new mod from PotatoofDoom has created, the same modder behind the Cyberpunk 2077 FSR 2.0 mod.

You can download the Red Dead Redemption 2 FSR 2.0 mod right here.

The modder explains: "Based on PotatoOfDoom's Cyberpunk 2077 FSR2.0 mod, this mod brings AMD's FideltyFX Super Resolution 2.0 to Red Dead Redemption 2; replacing its DLSS implementation. With similar-to-dlss performance gains and improved visual fidelity this mod is perfect if you struggle to run the game at your native resolution on a non-RTX graphics card".

He continued: "Again, the implementation of this mod is based on PotatoOfDoom's Cyberpunk FSR 2.0 mod (Github) so updates concerning FSR 2.0 bugs will most likely be mainly handled by himself and the rest of the open-source community. I have simply made a loader for his mod and implemented the correct ViewMatrix offset!"

How to Run Red Dead Redemption 2 with AMD FSR 2.0

Ensure you are using DX12 for RDR2 and not Vulkan! Ensure asyncComputeEnabled is set to false in your system.xml file found in DocumentsRockstar GamesRed Dead Redemption 2Settingssystem.xml Download the latest release Unzip the contents to your RDR2 executable directory Run RDR2

As for FSR 2.0, I'll let AMD put it in their words: "AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) technology is our brand-new open source temporal upscaling solution. FSR 2 uses cutting-edge temporal algorithms to reconstruct fine geometric and texture detail, producing anti-aliased output from aliased input".

"FSR 2 technology has been developed from the ground up, and is the result of years of research from AMD. It has been designed to provide higher image quality compared to FSR 1, our original open source spatial upscaling solution launched in June 2021. Note that FSR 1 can still be exposed as its own upscaling option in addition to FSR 2 in game titles. Both technologies have different characteristics which may be suitable for a wider range of platforms and user preferences. For example, our FSR 2 partner title DEATHLOOP exposes both!"