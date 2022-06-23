AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is now officially open source

AMD is celebrating the first anniversary of the first-gen FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (FSR 1.0) technology, by making its next-gen FSR 2.0 technology open source, and available to download right now.

AMD has now published the source code of FSR 2.0 on GitHub, which should see many more FSR 2.0-capable titles in the future. AMD explains that with the introduction of FSR 2 "our temporal upscaling solution earlier this year, there are now over 110 games that support FSR. The rate of uptake has been very impressive - FSR is AMD's fastest adopted software gaming technology to date".

With over 110 games supporting FSR 1.0, there is now a dedicated FSR 2.0 page that also includes the FSR 2.0 API, the full C++, and HLSL source code behind it, with AMD adding that you'll "also discover our Cauldron-based sample and comprehensive API documentation to help you with your integration".

AMD explains FSR 2.0: "AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) technology is our brand-new open source temporal upscaling solution. FSR 2 uses cutting-edge temporal algorithms to reconstruct fine geometric and texture detail, producing anti-aliased output from aliased input".

FSR 2 technology has been developed from the ground up, and is the result of years of research from AMD. It has been designed to provide higher image quality compared to FSR 1, our original open source spatial upscaling solution launched in June 2021. Note that FSR 1 can still be exposed as its own upscaling option in addition to FSR 2 in game titles. Both technologies have different characteristics which may be suitable for a wider range of platforms and user preferences. For example, our FSR 2 partner title DEATHLOOP exposes both!"

Supports:

DirectX® 12.

Vulkan®.

Coming soon: Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 as a plugin from the Unreal Marketplace.

Download the latest version - v2.0.1

FSR 2.0.1 API for integration.

API documentation including quick start checklist - it is strongly recommended to consult this to ensure best upscaling quality!

Full C++ and HLSL source provided via a library.

Samples provided for DirectX 12, and Vulkan.

