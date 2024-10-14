All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Red Dead Redemption's PC price has left many fans upset

After over a decade of wondering if it'll ever be released, Rockstar has finally confirmed that Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC. But, it'll cost you.

Red Dead Redemption's PC price has left many fans upset
Published
2 minutes read time

After waiting 14 years, PC gamers finally get to play Rockstar's Western epic, the original Red Dead Redemption, later this month. The long-awaited port and remastered release includes support for higher resolutions, ultrawide displays, uncapped frame rates, and DLSS, FSR, and Frame Generation technologies.

Red Dead Redemption's PC price has left many fans upset 02
3

When Rockstar made the surprise announcement last week, it didn't include the price - instead, it informed those interested that pre-purchasing or pre-orders would be opening up soon on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. It only took a day or so for these storefronts to list the price for Red Dead Redemption's long-awaited PC debut, upsetting many fans in the process.

The PC release includes the base game and the Undead Nightmare expansion but does not include the game's popular multiplayer modes. As for the price, get ready: Red Dead Redemption on PC is being sold for $49.99 USD.

Red Dead Redemption's PC price has left many fans upset 01
3

This has led to several PC gamers posting their frustration on Reddit and social media, stating that the price is too high for a 14-year-old game. Words like 'ridiculous' have been thrown out by many. Others who have waited over a decade to play the original Red Dead on PC state that even though they've waited years, they're happy to keep waiting until the game goes on sale.

Of course, comments like this represent a small portion of the broader PC gaming community. However, it's similar to the blowback when Rockstar charged the same $50 for Red Dead Redemption's Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 re-release last year, where Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick went on to state that charging $50 for a decade-old experience was "commercially accurate" and "great value for consumers."

Photo of the product for sale

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.99
$569.99$559.99$439.00
Buy
-
--$599.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2024 at 10:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, screenrant.com, ign.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles