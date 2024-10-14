Red Dead Redemption's PC price has left many fans upset

After over a decade of wondering if it'll ever be released, Rockstar has finally confirmed that Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC. But, it'll cost you.

After waiting 14 years, PC gamers finally get to play Rockstar's Western epic, the original Red Dead Redemption, later this month. The long-awaited port and remastered release includes support for higher resolutions, ultrawide displays, uncapped frame rates, and DLSS, FSR, and Frame Generation technologies.

When Rockstar made the surprise announcement last week, it didn't include the price - instead, it informed those interested that pre-purchasing or pre-orders would be opening up soon on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. It only took a day or so for these storefronts to list the price for Red Dead Redemption's long-awaited PC debut, upsetting many fans in the process.

The PC release includes the base game and the Undead Nightmare expansion but does not include the game's popular multiplayer modes. As for the price, get ready: Red Dead Redemption on PC is being sold for $49.99 USD.

This has led to several PC gamers posting their frustration on Reddit and social media, stating that the price is too high for a 14-year-old game. Words like 'ridiculous' have been thrown out by many. Others who have waited over a decade to play the original Red Dead on PC state that even though they've waited years, they're happy to keep waiting until the game goes on sale.

Of course, comments like this represent a small portion of the broader PC gaming community. However, it's similar to the blowback when Rockstar charged the same $50 for Red Dead Redemption's Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 re-release last year, where Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick went on to state that charging $50 for a decade-old experience was "commercially accurate" and "great value for consumers."