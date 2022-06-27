AMD FSR 2.0 plugin launches for Unreal Engine 5 + 4: download it now

The unstoppable AMD FSR 2.0 train continues rushing ahead: FSR 2.0 plugin is now available for Unreal Engine 5 and 4. Grab it now!

AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) technology has been on a roll, with the company pushing out the FSR 2.0 source code, and into the arms of Xbox developers. But now, Epic Games is joining the FSR 2.0 party.

The new FSR 2.0 upscaling technology has made it into some new Unreal Engine plugins, with the @GPUOpen account tweeting that it has been an "FSR2-tastic" week... love it. The tweet continued, saying that AMD was "delighted" to launch Unreal Engine plugins for UE5 and UE4.26/4.27.

Starting now, game developers using Unreal Engine 4 and 5 can pack in either NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 or AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling technologies into their game, where they're free to use one or the other -- or if they want to mix it up: both. Being that FSR 2.0 supports AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA graphics cards... FSR 2.0 integration into Unreal Engine 5 (and previous-gen UE 4.26, UE 4.27) is a big deal.

The new AMD FSR 2.0 plugin has built-in TCAS sharpening, meaning that any game that has AMD FidelityFX-CAS, needs to have that disabled before you kick things off. AMD helps you out with that, with a guide on that here for Unreal Engine 5, 4.26.2, and 4.27.2 versions.

As for FSR 2.0, I'll let AMD put it in their words: "AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) technology is our brand-new open source temporal upscaling solution. FSR 2 uses cutting-edge temporal algorithms to reconstruct fine geometric and texture detail, producing anti-aliased output from aliased input".

"FSR 2 technology has been developed from the ground up, and is the result of years of research from AMD. It has been designed to provide higher image quality compared to FSR 1, our original open source spatial upscaling solution launched in June 2021. Note that FSR 1 can still be exposed as its own upscaling option in addition to FSR 2 in game titles. Both technologies have different characteristics which may be suitable for a wider range of platforms and user preferences. For example, our FSR 2 partner title DEATHLOOP exposes both!"