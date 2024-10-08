Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support

After months of speculation, Rockstar finally announces Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC on October 29.
Rockstar's iconic outlaw western is coming to PC in time for Halloween, complete with its Undead Nightmare expansion. The PC version will come with all the bells and whistles befit of the platform, including NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 support and Frame Generation, tons of new settings to tweak, and performance up to 4K 144FPS.
Pre-orders will open up later this week, and Red Dead Redemption will be sold on the Rockstar Store launcher, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.
Red Dead Redemption PC features:
- Native 4K resolution and beyond at up to 144hz on supported hardware
- Monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9)
- Full keyboard and mouse support
- Upscaling technologies support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0
- NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation
- Adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more
Full PC spec requirements have yet to be announced. Check below for more info:
In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements
