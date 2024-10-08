Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support

It's happening - Rockstar officially confirms Red Dead Redemption's PC launch with a ton of optimizations and upgrades including 4K resolution at 144Hz.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

After months of speculation, Rockstar finally announces Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC on October 29.

8

Rockstar's iconic outlaw western is coming to PC in time for Halloween, complete with its Undead Nightmare expansion. The PC version will come with all the bells and whistles befit of the platform, including NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 support and Frame Generation, tons of new settings to tweak, and performance up to 4K 144FPS.

Pre-orders will open up later this week, and Red Dead Redemption will be sold on the Rockstar Store launcher, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support 1Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support 2
Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support 3Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support 4

Red Dead Redemption PC features:

  • Native 4K resolution and beyond at up to 144hz on supported hardware
  • Monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9)
  • Full keyboard and mouse support
  • Upscaling technologies support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0
  • NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation
  • Adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more
Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support 5Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support 6

Full PC spec requirements have yet to be announced. Check below for more info:

For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston's beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on October 29.

In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

There's also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

