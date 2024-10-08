Red Dead Redemption coming to PC October 29 with native 4K 144 FPS support

It's happening - Rockstar officially confirms Red Dead Redemption's PC launch with a ton of optimizations and upgrades including 4K resolution at 144Hz.

After months of speculation, Rockstar finally announces Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC on October 29.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Rockstar's iconic outlaw western is coming to PC in time for Halloween, complete with its Undead Nightmare expansion. The PC version will come with all the bells and whistles befit of the platform, including NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 support and Frame Generation, tons of new settings to tweak, and performance up to 4K 144FPS.

Popular Popular Now: This patent could be why Nintendo is suing Palworld developer Pocketpair

Pre-orders will open up later this week, and Red Dead Redemption will be sold on the Rockstar Store launcher, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Red Dead Redemption PC features:

Native 4K resolution and beyond at up to 144hz on supported hardware

Monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9)

Full keyboard and mouse support

Upscaling technologies support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0

NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation

Adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more

Full PC spec requirements have yet to be announced. Check below for more info: