Red Dead Redemption remaster confirmed for Netflix, Mobile, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2

TL;DR: Rockstar Games confirms the Red Dead Redemption 2023 remaster launching in December on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch 2, and Netflix Games. Featuring 4K resolution, 60FPS, HDR, DLSS, and native support, the free upgrade includes the Undead Nightmare DLC for previous owners.

After rumors swirled that Rockstar was planning to release a remaster of Red Dead Redemption, the Grand Theft Auto developer put out a new trailer confirming that, in December, the remaster will launch on every major platform.

In a new video shared to Rockstar Games' social media channels, the developer has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption will be launching on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch 2, and Netflix Games. The confirmation comes after the ESRB gave an official rating for the title just yesterday, indicating that an announcement was right around the corner.

Additionally, rumors were circulating that a remaster for Red Dead Redemption 2 was in the works, but for now, those rumors seem misguided and were instead about the newly announced Red Dead Redemption remaster, not the second title in the franchise. However, that doesn't mean an RDR2 remaster is impossible, or isn't currently being worked on. As for the newly announced remaster, Red Dead Redemption is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with 60FPS support, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and up to 4K resolution.

Notably, the 2023 remaster of Red Dead Redemption didn't provide native support for PS4 and Xbox 360, as the game was accessible via backwards compatibility. This remaster provides native support. As for the Switch 2 version, players will get smooth 60FPS gameplay, support for DLSS, HDR, and mouse controls. If you have purchased Red Dead Redemption on PS4, Switch, or Xbox One, this upgrade will be available to download at no cost.

As for Netflix, subscribers will gain access to Red Dead Redemption via the Netflix Games segment. Lastly, the upgrade contains the Undead Nightmare DLC.