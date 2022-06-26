All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD FSR 2.0 works with Cyberpunk 2077 with third-party mod

A modder has got AMD FSR 2.0 working in Cyberpunk 2077, which is a huge NVIDIA DLSS game, and it even works on the Steam Deck.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 26 2022 10:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest, if not the biggest NVIDIA DLSS title... which now has unofficial AMD FSR 2.0 support, thanks to a third-party modder.

AMD FSR 2.0 works with Cyberpunk 2077 with third-party mod 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) technology is getting into more and more games, but with modder "PotatoOfDoom1337" replaced the NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 files with FSR 2.0, and it worked. Cyberpunk 2077 has support for FSR 1.0 already, but no official FSR 2.0 support yet.

All you have to do to get FSR 2.0 support into Cyberpunk 2077 is replace some files and make some changes to the registry in Windows, and you get some fantastic performance improvements thanks to FSR 2.0 upscaling tech. The modder used a previous-gen GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and ran Cyberpunk 2077 with FSR 2.0 at 4K at 45FPS... double the performance than he had from his GTX 1080, thanks to FSR 2.0.

PotatoOfDoom1337 posted some screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077 using FSR 1.0 and FSR 2.0, so you can get a look at it below:

Now, this is a non-official third-party mod for the game and so there will be issues. The biggest takeaway from this is we could see more games with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support, getting an injection of FSR 2.0, and with it, bringing more free performance on a wider range of graphics cards.

Installation

  • Extract the Archive into the Cyberpunk Folder so that all 3 DLL Files are in the same folder as the main EXE file. (Don't use Vortex. The plugin has some problems with dlls it doesn't know...)
  • Very important: Run the included "EnableSignatureOverride.reg" file as admin.
  • Launch the game, go into the graphics options and select a "DLSS" setting.
  • Play the game with FSR 2.0.

Uninstallation

  • Remove all installed DLL Files.
  • Run the "DisableSignatureOverride.reg" file as admin.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Buy at Amazon

The World of Cyberpunk 2077

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.79
$19.79$19.79$19.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/26/2022 at 10:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.