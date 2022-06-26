AMD FSR 2.0 works with Cyberpunk 2077 with third-party mod

A modder has got AMD FSR 2.0 working in Cyberpunk 2077, which is a huge NVIDIA DLSS game, and it even works on the Steam Deck.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest, if not the biggest NVIDIA DLSS title... which now has unofficial AMD FSR 2.0 support, thanks to a third-party modder.

AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) technology is getting into more and more games, but with modder "PotatoOfDoom1337" replaced the NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 files with FSR 2.0, and it worked. Cyberpunk 2077 has support for FSR 1.0 already, but no official FSR 2.0 support yet.

All you have to do to get FSR 2.0 support into Cyberpunk 2077 is replace some files and make some changes to the registry in Windows, and you get some fantastic performance improvements thanks to FSR 2.0 upscaling tech. The modder used a previous-gen GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and ran Cyberpunk 2077 with FSR 2.0 at 4K at 45FPS... double the performance than he had from his GTX 1080, thanks to FSR 2.0.

PotatoOfDoom1337 posted some screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077 using FSR 1.0 and FSR 2.0, so you can get a look at it below:

Now, this is a non-official third-party mod for the game and so there will be issues. The biggest takeaway from this is we could see more games with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support, getting an injection of FSR 2.0, and with it, bringing more free performance on a wider range of graphics cards.

Installation

Extract the Archive into the Cyberpunk Folder so that all 3 DLL Files are in the same folder as the main EXE file. (Don't use Vortex. The plugin has some problems with dlls it doesn't know...)

Very important: Run the included "EnableSignatureOverride.reg" file as admin.

Launch the game, go into the graphics options and select a "DLSS" setting.

Play the game with FSR 2.0.

Uninstallation

Remove all installed DLL Files.

Run the "DisableSignatureOverride.reg" file as admin.

