NVIDIA Grace Superchip powers Atos $160 million supercomputer in Spain

The new Atos MareNostrum 5 supercomputer: $160M contract signed, powered by Arm-based NVIDIA Grace Superchip: 144-core chips.

Published Sun, Jun 19 2022 11:17 PM CDT
Atos is building the new MareNostrum 5 supercomputer, with a new $160 million contract signed in part of the EuroHPC JU initiative, and once it's built it will be the fastest supercomputer in the European Union.

NVIDIA's new Grace Superchips will be powering the new Atos MareNostrum 5 supercomputer, which will be built in Spain and delivered to the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre (BSC) in 2023. Inside, the new MareNostrum 5 supercomputer will pack 314 petaflops of FP64 computing performance.

The compute and storage partitions will be operational within the year, reports HPC Wire, adding that the remainder of the MareNostrum 5 supercomputer to be "operational within the year". NVIDIA has also added that the system is "expected to enter deployment in 2023". BSC says that the new MareNostrum 5 supercomputer will be "fully powered with green energy, and will utilize heat reuse technology".

Mateo Valero, director, BSC explained: "The acquisition of MareNostrum 5 will enable world-changing scientific breakthroughs such as the creation of digital twins to help solve global challenges like climate change and the advancement of precision medicine. In addition, [BSC] is committed to developing European hardware to be used in future generations of supercomputers and helping to achieve technological sovereignty for the EU's member states".

NVIDIA Grace Superchip powers Atos $160 million supercomputer in Spain 08 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA Grace Superchip details:

  • CPU+GPU designed for giant-scale AI and HPC
  • New 900 gigabytes per second (GB/s) coherent interface, 7X faster than PCIe Gen 5
  • 30X higher aggregate system memory bandwidth to GPU compared to DGX A100
  • Runs all NVIDIA software stacks and platforms, including NVIDIA HPC, NVIDIA AI, and NVIDIA Omniverse
  • High-performance CPU for HPC and cloud computing
  • Super chip design with up to 144 Arm v9 CPU cores
  • World's first LPDDR5x with ECC Memory, 1TB/s total bandwidth
  • SPECrate2017_int_base over 740 (estimated)
  • 900 GB/s coherent interface, 7X faster than PCIe Gen 5
  • 2X the packaging density of DIMM-based solutions
  • 2X the performance per watt of today's leading CPU
  • Runs all NVIDIA software stacks and platforms, including RTX, HPC, AI, and Omniverse
