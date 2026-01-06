AMD's new Ryzen AI Halo Mini-PC: its answer to the NVIDIA DGX Spark, powered by Strix Halo APU

AMD shows off its new Ryzen AI Halo Mini-PC system at CES 2026: its answer to the NVIDIA DGX Spark, powered with its Strix Halo APU.

TL;DR: AMD unveiled the Ryzen AI Halo Mini-PC at CES 2026, featuring the powerful Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and up to 128GB RAM. Designed as an AI developer platform, it competes with NVIDIA DGX Spark, supporting ROCm and optimized for leading AI models and applications.

AMD showed off its impressive new Ryzen AI Halo Mini-PC at CES 2026, powered by its Ryzen AI Max series "Strix Halo" APUs, acting as an answer to the NVIDIA DGX Spark.

AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU features up to 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 CPU power, 40 cores of RDNA 3.5 GPU power, an XDNA 2-based NPU for AI workloads, and up to 128GB of RAM. AMD has used the power of its Strix Halo APU and created the Ryzen AI Halo, which will take the mini AI supercomputer battle to NVIDIA's doorstep with its DGX Spark.

The new AMD Ryzen AI Halo has been designed as an AI Developer Platform, similar to how it works with the NVIDIA DGX Spark, designed to speed up AI development and workloads.

AMD has full support for AMD ROCm on its Ryzen AI Halo system, including the new ROCm 7.2.2 suite, and will be optimized for Dev-Ready applications such as LM Studio, ComfyUI, VS Code, and More, will enable optimizations for several models, including GPT-OSS, FLUX.2, SDXL, and More, and finally, it will carry Day 0 support for leading AI models.

Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD, said: "At CES, our partners joined us to show what's possible when the industry comes together to bring AI everywhere, for everyone. As AI adoption accelerates, we are entering the era of yotta-scale computing, driven by unprecedented growth in both training and inference. AMD is building the compute foundation for this next phase of AI through end-to-end technology leadership, open platforms, and deep co-innovation with partners across the ecosystem".

AMD is using a dual-fan cooling system to keep the Ryzen AI Halo Mini-PC system cool, too.

As for the Ryzen AI Halo Mini-PC as a system, it's in a very super-tight compact form factor, impressive... and much of that is thanks to the Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APU in its flagship form with 16C/32T CPU, 40 CUs of RDNA 5, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory.