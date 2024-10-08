NVIDIA, Foxconn to build Taiwan's fastest supercomputer: with Blackwell GB200 NVL72 AI servers

NVIDIA and Foxconn team to build Taiwan's largest supercomputer: powered by NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB200 NVL72 AI servers, 90 exalops of AI performance.

We knew it was coming, but now it's official: NVIDIA is teaming with Foxconn to build Taiwan's most powerful supercomputer powered by its new Blackwell AI GPU architecture.

NVIDIA and Foxconn announced the new Hon Hai Kaohsiung Super Computing Center at its recent Hon Hai Tech Day, which will be built around NVIDIA's groundbreaking new Blackwell GPU architecture. The new AI supercomputer will feature GB200 NVL72 AI servers, with a total of 64 racks and 4608 Tensor Core GPUs.

The company is expecting to see over 90 exaflops of AI performance, making the new Taiwan-based supercomputer the fastest on the island. Foxconn has plans to use the supercomputer once it's operational, to power breakthroughs in cancer research, large language model development, and smart city innovations, positioning Taiwan as a global leader in AI-driven industries.

Foxconn has a "three-platform strategy" that focuses on smart manufacturing, smart cities, and electric vehicles. The new move into the world of supercomputers will play a "pivotal role" in supporting the company's growing efforts into digital twins, robotic automation, and smart urban infrastructure, bringing AI-powered services to urban areas in Taiwan.

NVIDIA explained in a blog post that construction has started on the new supercomputer in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, with the first phase expected to be operational by mid-2025, with full deployment of the Blackwell GPU-powered AI supercomputer in 2026.

Foxconn Vice President and Spokesperson James Wu, said: "Powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell platform, Foxconn's new AI supercomputer is one of the most powerful in the world, representing a significant leap forward in AI computing and efficiency".

Each rack features 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs and 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs connected via NVIDIA's NVLink technology, delivering 130TB/s of bandwidth.

NVIDIA NVLink Switch allows the 72-GPU system to function as a single, unified GPU. This makes it ideal for training large AI models and executing complex inference tasks in real time on trillion-parameter models.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is the world's largest electronics manufacturer, known for producing a wide range of products, from smartphones to servers, for the world's top technology brands.