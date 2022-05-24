All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA Grace CPU-powered servers are coming from Taiwan tech giants

NVIDIA proudly announces Taiwan tech giants are the first to build system designs based on NVIDIA's new Grace CPU Superchip.

Published Tue, May 24 2022 6:05 AM CDT
NVIDIA announced at Computex 2022 today in Taiwan that Taiwan's leading computer makers are preparing their first wave of systems powered by NVIDIA's new Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip.

NVIDIA Grace CPU-powered servers are coming from Taiwan tech giants 01 | TweakTown.com
The likes of ASUS, Foxconn Industrial Internet, GIGABYTE, QCT, Supermicro, and Wiwynn will have NVIDIA Grace-powered systems in the first half of 2023. The upcoming servers are destined for the world of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud gaming, digital twins, and so much more.

Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA said: "A new type of data center is emerging-AI factories that process and refine mountains of data to produce intelligence-and NVIDIA is working closely with our Taiwan partners to build the systems that enable this transformation. These new systems from our partners, powered by our Grace Superchips, will bring the power of accelerated computing to new markets and industries globally".

NVIDIA Grace CPU-powered servers are coming from Taiwan tech giants 02 | TweakTown.com

Supercharging Modern Workloads

The two NVIDIA Grace Superchip technologies enable a broad range of compute-intensive workloads across a multitude of system architectures.

  • The Grace CPU Superchip features two CPU chips, connected coherently through an NVIDIA NVLink -C2C interconnect, with up to 144 high-performance Arm V9 cores with scalable vector extensions and a 1 terabyte-per-second memory subsystem. The breakthrough design provides the highest performance and twice the memory bandwidth and energy efficiency of today's leading server processors to address the most demanding HPC, data analytics, digital twin, cloud gaming and hyperscale computing applications.
  • The Grace Hopper Superchip pairs an NVIDIA Hopper GPU with a Grace CPU over NVLink-C2C in an integrated module designed to address HPC and giant-scale AI applications. Using the NVLink-C2C interconnect, the Grace CPU transfers data to the Hopper GPU 15x faster than traditional CPUs.

Broad Grace Server Portfolio for AI, HPC, Digital Twins and Cloud Gaming

The Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip server design portfolio includes systems available in single baseboards with one-, two- and four-way configurations available across four workload-specific designs that can be customized by server manufacturers according to customer needs:

  • NVIDIA HGX Grace Hopper systems for AI training, inference and HPC are available with the Grace Hopper Superchip and NVIDIA BlueField -3 DPUs.
  • NVIDIA HGX Grace systems for HPC and supercomputing feature the CPU-only design with Grace CPU Superchip and BlueField-3.
  • NVIDIA OVX systems for digital twins and collaboration workloads feature the Grace CPU Superchip, BlueField-3 and NVIDIA GPUs.
  • NVIDIA CGX systems for cloud graphics and gaming feature the Grace CPU Superchip, BlueField-3 and NVIDIA A16 GPUs.
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

