All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AYANEO 2 Geek handheld console: Zen 3+ CPU + RDNA 2 GPU starts at $699

AYANEO's new Geek 2 handheld console announced: Ryzen 6000 APU with Zen 3+ CPU cores + RDNA 2 GPU cores that starts at $699.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jun 3 2022 7:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AYANEO has just unveiled yet another portable gaming console that'll find its way into your hands, with the introduction of the AYANEO 2 Geek handheld. Check it out:

AYANEO 2 Geek handheld console: Zen 3+ CPU + RDNA 2 GPU starts at 9 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new AYANEO 2 Geek handheld comes in two variants: the first packs an AMD Ryzen 5 6600U + 512GB of storage for $699, while the higher-end variant packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U + 512GB of storage for $799. There's a 7-inch 1200 x 800 resolution display, 512GB + 1TB storage options + 16GB of RAM, 3 x USB 4 Type-C ports, fingerprint readers, and even built-in joysticks.

You'll have support for both AYANEO's in-house AYA Neo OS, as well as Windows 11 for operating system choices. As for when it'll be in your hands, if you're in China then it's up for pre-order now, but there'll be more details on pre-ordering outside of China next week.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.99
$199.99$199.99$214.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2022 at 4:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, liliputing.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.