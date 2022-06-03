AYANEO 2 Geek handheld console: Zen 3+ CPU + RDNA 2 GPU starts at $699
AYANEO's new Geek 2 handheld console announced: Ryzen 6000 APU with Zen 3+ CPU cores + RDNA 2 GPU cores that starts at $699.
AYANEO has just unveiled yet another portable gaming console that'll find its way into your hands, with the introduction of the AYANEO 2 Geek handheld. Check it out:
The new AYANEO 2 Geek handheld comes in two variants: the first packs an AMD Ryzen 5 6600U + 512GB of storage for $699, while the higher-end variant packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U + 512GB of storage for $799. There's a 7-inch 1200 x 800 resolution display, 512GB + 1TB storage options + 16GB of RAM, 3 x USB 4 Type-C ports, fingerprint readers, and even built-in joysticks.
You'll have support for both AYANEO's in-house AYA Neo OS, as well as Windows 11 for operating system choices. As for when it'll be in your hands, if you're in China then it's up for pre-order now, but there'll be more details on pre-ordering outside of China next week.
