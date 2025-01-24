AYANEO 3 flagship handheld: OLED display, AMD Strix Point APU, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD for $2099

AYANEO 3 modular handheld is here: USB4, OCUlink ports with AMD Strix Point APU, OLED display, modular buttons + joysticks, and so much more.

AYANEO 3 is a modular handheld gaming device featuring dual USB4 ports, OCulink connectivity, and customizable RGB-ringed Hall effect joysticks. It offers IPS and OLED display options, with AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APUs. Pricing ranges from $699 to $2099, depending on configuration. The device supports up to 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD storage, runs Windows, and includes a "Magic Module" system for customizable controls.

AYANEO 3 is the "world's first modular handheld" offering some bloody good specs, features, functionality and more inside. Check it out:

The new AYANEO 3 gaming handheld features dual USB4 ports as well as OCulink connectivity, with new RGB-ringed Hall effect joysticks that are modular, allowing for gamers to completely tweak their handheld. There's also IPS and OLED display options, and two different AMD APUs used with the flagship AYANEO 3 featuring up to AMD's new Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU.

Pricing ranges between $699 and $1799 in early bird pricing, while retail pricing will be between $899 and $2099: all depending on the APU you choose -- the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APUs -- and the RAM + SSD configurations. The new AYANEO 3 handheld starts with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, while at the top end you can enjoy a beefy 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage.

AYANEO offers its exciting new Modular Controller Kit with its new gaming handheld, with retail pricing of $139, and can only be purchased through AYANEO itself.

Inside, the AYANEO 3 gaming handheld features AMD's Ryzen 7 8870U or the far faster Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, with the company using LPDDR5X-7500 memory with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB configurations. There are 512GB, 1TB, and 1TB SSD options for the Ryzen 7 8840U-powered AYANEO 3 handheld, with 1TB, 2TB, and a huge 4TB SSD configuration for the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370-powered version.

AYANEO 3 runs Windows versus SteamOS, with owners getting full access to the BIOS which is cool to see.

The OLED display option offers a 1080p resolution with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support, with up to 800 nits of global brightness, and 110% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. AYANEO also has an IPS display option, dropping down to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of brightness, and 7ms response time.

The new AYANEO 3 features the company's new technology "Magic Module" which has been in development for a couple of years, with button types on gaming handhelds no longer determining if the handheld is suitable for a particular game, or game style. Now, that's no worries as AYANEO 3 has modules that you can swap in and out, changing up the buttons and controller layouts for full personalization of your gaming handheld.

AYANEO 3 has multiple modules, touchpads, and 6 buttons to choose from, which look to be held in with magnets. The company has confirmed that the modular buttons can even be inverted, which is a wicked detail to see. This means that if gamers want the D-pad lowered, it takes just a couple of seconds to swap it out. Not only that, but gamers can adjust individual ABXY buttons if their placements cause text to appear in the wrong orientation, another nice touch.