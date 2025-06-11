AYANEO's Nintendo DS inspired FLIP 1S DS features the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor

AYANEO FLIP 1S DS is a new premium dual-screen clamshell gaming handheld with an OLED display and the flagship AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: The AYANEO FLIP 1S DS is a premium dual-screen Windows gaming handheld featuring a 7-inch 1080p 144Hz OLED main display and a 4.5-inch IPS secondary screen optimized for retro gaming. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 with Radeon 890M graphics, it delivers high-end performance for modern and classic games. The AYANEO FLIP 1S DS is a premium dual-screen Windows gaming handheld featuring a 7-inch 1080p 144Hz OLED main display and a 4.5-inch IPS secondary screen optimized for retro gaming. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 with Radeon 890M graphics, it delivers high-end performance for modern and classic games.

The new AYANEO FLIP 1S DS is the latest iteration of the company's dual-screen Windows PC gaming handheld inspired by the iconic Nintendo DS. It is a notable upgrade over the previous AYANEO FLIP DS as the main top screen is now a large 7-inch 1080p OLED display with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 800 nits.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The dual-screen clamshell handheld's bottom screen has also been upgraded to a 4.5-inch 1620x1080 IPS panel with a brightness of 550 nits and a 3:2 ratio that AYANEO calls the "golden ratio" for playing retro games and emulating classic hardware. As a Windows handheld, these two displays act like two screens, so you can game on one screen while opening a browser or running hardware monitoring tools on the other.

AYANEO even says you can play games while running AI tasks on the second screen, thanks to the new flagship AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor that powers the AYANEO FLIP 1S DS.

This makes the AYANEO FLIP 1S DS a fully-fledged AI PC with a powerful CPU, NPU, and Radeon 890M graphics with RDNA 3.5 architecture and 16 Compute Units. The AYANEO FLIP 1S DS might look like a system built for playing retro 2D games. Still, with premium hardware like this, it won't have any issues running the latest AAA releases or matching the performance of even the most powerful PC gaming handhelds.

The premium approach extends to every aspect of the handheld. From the vapor chamber and air cooling system to the handheld's CNC full-metal surface, it gives it the feeling of a premium laptop or PC. There's no word on a release date or specific details of the LPDDR5X memory and PCIe Gen4 storage configuration for the AYANEO FLIP 1S DS, so stay tuned.