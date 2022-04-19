AYANEO teases world's thinnest OLED Windows handheld gaming console

AYANEO's new product is about to be revealed: the world's first ultra-thin OLED Windows handheld console... announcement in May.

AYANEO has teased that its new series of gaming handheld consoles is right around the corner, with the "world's thinnest OLED Windows handheld" announcement right around the corner.

The company has confirmed the news of its upcoming OLED console on a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where the post explains [with better formatting]: "AYANEO's new product line is about to debut, the world's first ultra-thin OLED Windows handheld, we have injected our understanding of handheld into the new product It has a first-class appearance, extreme lightness, powerful performance, and many world-first features will be available at a price that is close to the people. It is a small steel gun that you can carry with you".

"See you at the press conference in May, the surprise is at the end".

The introduction of the new ultra-thin OLED Windows handheld would stir the portable gaming market up, with the Nintendo Switch OLED being the big competitor there -- with the Valve Steam Deck coming in second -- the AYANEO ultra-thin OLED Windows handheld will be an interesting twist in the market.

Valve does have support for its own SteamOS Linux operating system, as well as Microsoft's major operating system: Windows 11. AYANEO will have Windows 11 for sure, as its current 'NEXT' portable console runs Windows 11 and was released in February 2022.