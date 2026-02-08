AYANEO NEXT 2 gaming handheld with Ryzen AI Max+ 'Strix Halo' will cost up to $4,299

The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, also known as Strix Halo, is a beast of an APU. It combines a 16-core, 32-thread Zen 5 CPU with a max boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz, Radeon 8060S Graphics, a powerful NPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory. The upcoming AYANEO NEXT 2, which is the company's impressive next-gen PC gaming handheld, is set to include a flagship Strix Halo model with an MSRP of $4299.
The company is expecting to launch its Indiegogo campaign for the AYANEO NEXT 2 next week, and with pricing and specs for the various models confirmed, the AYANEO NEXT 2 flagship model sports the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Although the retail price is listed at $4299, the 'Early Bird Price' for this model will be $3499.
For those wanting an AYANEO NEXT 2 with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, the more sensible option appears to be the version with 64GB of memory and 1TB of storage, which has an 'Early Bird Price' of $2299 and an MSRP of $2699. Either way, you're looking at a lot of money for a PC gaming handheld with RTX 4060-level performance, with the inflated pricing most likely due to the current DRAM crisis.
The good news is that there will also be an AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 option, which pairs an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 5 CPU with Radeon 8050S Graphics. With an 'Early Bird Price' of $1799, the hardware here should still deliver a notable performance improvement when compared to current AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go 2.
Outside of the APU, the AYANEO NEXT 2 features impressive specs. It's got a 9.06-inch OLED display with a QHD-like resolution of 2400x1504 pixels, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1155 nits. It also has premium TMR joysticks, Hall-effect triggers, touchpads, a gyroscope, built-in speakers, dual microphones, biometrics, custom cooling, and a large-capacity 116Wh battery. It also weighs in at a hefty 1426 grams (more than double the Steam Deck OLED), so it's really pushing PC gaming handheld technology to its absolute limit.