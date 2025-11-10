AYANEO preps NEXT 2 gaming handheld launch: AMD Strix Halo APU with RTX 4060 performance

AYANEO has officially launched its new NEXT 2 gaming handheld: powered by AMD Strix Halo APU, dual-mode triggers, a bigger battery, and more.

AYANEO is preparing for the launch of its powerful new NEXT 2 gaming handheld, powered by AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16C/32T of Zen 5 CPU power, and a powerful Radeon 8060S integrated GPU.

The new AYANEO NEXT 2 gaming handheld uses the company's new custom hardware design, with the Strix Halo APU cooled with a dual-fan thermal system, a bigger high-capacity battery, an 8-inch display (at the least, we don't know specific specs just yet), and more.

We have controls that combine a floating 8-day D-pad, Hall effect triggers, dual intelligent touchpads, and customizable rear buttons with dynamic Chroma RGB lighting. The original AYANEO NEXT featured a far less powerful Ryzen 7 8840 APU, but the power of the Strix Halo APU mixed with its powerful 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU mean you can be 120FPS+ gaming without an issue on-the-go.

AYANEO's new NEXT 2 isn't the only Strix Halo APU-powered gaming handheld, as its competitors in GPD and OneXPlayer have already released their Strix Halo APU-powered handhelds. We should expect 32GB of RAM and 1TB Gen4 SSD as a minimum, where there should be options for more RAM + SSD at higher price points.

The company teased the NEXT 2 gaming handheld on its official X account, where it says that they're using "exclusive TMR" large joysticks for an improved experience, with an Xbox-style controller layout with ABXY buttons, a circular D-pad, and a few other spare buttons.

Without providing specs on the display for the NEXT 2 handheld, AYANEO says that it's using a "Top-Tier" screen, but no details were provided on panel type, its exact size, resolution, or refresh rate. As for pricing, we should expect $1500 at the very least, with top-tier configurations with more RAM and SSD storage to cost $2000 or more.