AYANEO Next handheld will pack 'high performance AMD cores'

AYANEO teases its next-gen AYA NEO 2022 handheld, a 'next-generation Windows gaming handheld' with 'high performance AMD cores'.

Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 8:27 PM CST
AYANEO has just teased its next-gen AYA NEO 2022 handheld gaming device, and that the next-gneeration Windows gaming handheld will feature "High Performance AMD Cores".

In a new tweet the handheld gaming company teased a silhouette of its next-gen AYA NEO 2022 handheld gaming console, and along with the new high-performance AMD cores AYANEO tease that its new handheld will also have "cutting-edge innovations". We should expect some big upgrades in the SoC and display, with some new Zen 3 and RDNA 2 silicon grunt.

The current-gen AYA NEO 2021 has an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U APU with 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 4.2GHz, while the GPU side of things is handled by an AMD Radeon Vega 8 at up to 1.75GHz. It has 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 RAM, 512GB and 1TB NVMe SSD options, and a 7-inch 1280 x 800 IPS-based display.

AYANEO could use a new AMD APU in the form of the Van Gogh SoC, Barcelo SoC, or Rembrandt SoC. This would give us a combination of Zen 3 CPU cores and RDNA 2 GPU cores, as well as across-the-board upgrades (RAM, SSD, display, battery, etc).

AYA Neo 2021 (Black Star)

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

