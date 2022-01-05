Aya Neo Next portable: Ryzen 7 5800U APU, 32GB RAM, 2TB, costs $1565

AYA Neo Pro packs an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800U APU, up to 32GB RAM, up to 2TB storage for $1565 -- portable gaming FTW.

Aya Neo has just unveiled their third-gen Neo Next handheld gaming console, powered by an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800U "Cezanne-U" APU based on the Zen 3 architecture.

The regular Aya Neo Next comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the Neo Next Advance comes with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. From there we have the AYA Neo Next Advance Signature Edition which comes with 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage, with only 300 of these units made. Finally there's the Neo Pro with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Each of the units has a 7-inch high-brightness IPS display, hail effect joystick and linear trigger, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a replaceable joystick, NEXT Handgrip, X axis linar motor, two-channel speakers, and a 47 Wh long battery life. Not too bad at all.

AYA Neo Next with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1315 retail / $1265 at launch

AYA Neo Next Advance with 16GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1465 retail / $1365 launch

AYA Neo Next Advance Signature Edition with 16GB/2TB for $1465 / $1345 (only 300 units)

AYA Neo Pro with 32GB RAM and 2TB storage for $1565 / $1465

It's an expensive handheld, so you'll have to see if it's worth the $1500 investment for the high-end model, while the entry model is $1265 (at launch) and $1315 at retail.