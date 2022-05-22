AMD 'Mendocino' APU: 6nm + Zen 2 CPU + RDNA 2 GPU for laptops in Q4

AMD's new Mendocino: Zen 2 CPU cores + RDNA 2 GPU cores on 6nm for 'mainstream notebooks' priced at between $399 to $699.

AMD will be hosting its Computex 2022 keynote in a few hours time, where we should be introduced to the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, X670E/X670/B650 chipsets, and "Mendocino" APUs for laptops.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AMD "Mendocino" APU will reportedly combine Zen 2 CPU cores with an RDNA 2 GPU, with 4 cores and 8 threads of CPU power at its disposal. AMD will be making its new APU on TSMC's 6nm process node, and a project 10+ hours of "mixed-usage" battery life expected from Mendocino-powered "everyday" laptops.

AMD will be "redefining the everyday laptop" when it launches its new Mendocino APU, with laptops using the chip dropping in Q4 2022. We're looking at low-power, mainstream -- hence "everyday" -- laptops. AMD is promising prices of $399 to $699 on Mendocino-powered laptops, with both Windows and ChromeOS operating systems expected.

AMD is tapping TSMC's 6nm process node, the second chip -- after the Navi 24 GPU inside of the lower-end Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card threat launched earlier this year.