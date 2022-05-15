AYANEO2 handheld: Ryzen 7 6800U APU + GPU is 2x faster than Steam Deck
AYANEO2 announced: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U 'Rembrandt' APU + RDNA 2 GPU that's twice as fast as Valve's portable Steam Deck console.
AYANEO has just announced its next-gen handheld gaming console, with the AYANEO 2 packing AMD's latest Ryzen 7 6800U "Rembrandt" APU.
The Ryzen 7 6800U "Rembrandt" APU is based on the refreshed Zen 3+ CPU architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads that boost up to 4.7GHz, which is a 300MHz boost over the AYANEO Next system. Inside, we have RDNA 2 graphics which brings the AYANEO 2 up to the same GPU architecture as Valve's Steam Deck.
AYANEO 2's new Ryzen 7 6800U-powered APU has the Radeon 680M integrated GPU, packing 12 Compute Units: which is a 50% upgrade over the GPU inside of the Steam Deck. The GPU can boost up to 2.2GHz which is a huge 600MHz higher than the Steam Deck GPU, making its integrated GPU twice as fast: 3.38 TFLOPs versus 1.6 TFLOPs.
The APU is made on TSMC's fresh 6nm process node, packing LPDDR5-6400 support, USB 4.0 connectivity, and PCIe 4.0 support. We have a 1280 x 800 resolution frameless display, which looks damn nice in these photos, and I'm sure even better in your hands, and in the flesh.
AYANEO showed off the next-gen handheld playing games like Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus, The Witcher 3, Elden Ring, and more.
CEO Arthur Zhang announced the new console, teasing a new fingerprint module and software features that will be detailed in the near future. We can expect a release towards the end of the year, but no exact ETA has been announced at this time.
