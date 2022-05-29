All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Phison teases Gen5 SSD controller on AMD X670 chipset at 12.5GB/sec

Phison shows off its next-gen PS2026-E26 SSD controller: PCIe 5.0 SSD on AMD X670 at 12.5GB/sec read, and 10GB/sec write speeds.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 29 2022 7:25 PM CDT
Phison unveiled its next-gen PS2026-E26 platform earlier this week, which will be the basis of PCIe 5.0 x4 storage solution for both consumers, and enterprise solutions.

Phison teases Gen5 SSD controller on AMD X670 chipset at 12.5GB/sec 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

But in a recent test, Phison tested out its new E26 SSD controller on AMD's next-gen X670 chipset with the use of the ASUS X670 Crosshair Hero motherboard. In this new test, we get to see that Phison's next-gen E26 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller is capable of a huge 12.5GB/sec reads, and 10GB/sec writes.

If you've got a new Intel Z690-based motherboard or one of AMD's upcoming next-gen X670 or X670E-based motherboards, then you'll be all good for the world of PCIe 5.0 SSDs. That is, if you have the need... the need for speed... and lust after more and more storage performance.

Phison teases Gen5 SSD controller on AMD X670 chipset at 12.5GB/sec 04 | TweakTown.com
Phison teases Gen5 SSD controller on AMD X670 chipset at 12.5GB/sec 01 | TweakTown.com
Phison teases Gen5 SSD controller on AMD X670 chipset at 12.5GB/sec 03 | TweakTown.com

Phison displaying a huge 12.5GB/sec is awesome to see as an enthusiast because I do love pushing 7GB/sec+ on my Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs. But 12.5GB/sec+ is another level.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

