Phison teases Gen5 SSD controller on AMD X670 chipset at 12.5GB/sec

Phison unveiled its next-gen PS2026-E26 platform earlier this week, which will be the basis of PCIe 5.0 x4 storage solution for both consumers, and enterprise solutions.

But in a recent test, Phison tested out its new E26 SSD controller on AMD's next-gen X670 chipset with the use of the ASUS X670 Crosshair Hero motherboard. In this new test, we get to see that Phison's next-gen E26 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller is capable of a huge 12.5GB/sec reads, and 10GB/sec writes.

If you've got a new Intel Z690-based motherboard or one of AMD's upcoming next-gen X670 or X670E-based motherboards, then you'll be all good for the world of PCIe 5.0 SSDs. That is, if you have the need... the need for speed... and lust after more and more storage performance.

Phison displaying a huge 12.5GB/sec is awesome to see as an enthusiast because I do love pushing 7GB/sec+ on my Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs. But 12.5GB/sec+ is another level.