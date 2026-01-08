The world's fastest SSD just became capacity leader, too: Phison E28 Gen5 coming in huge 8TB

Phison's flagship E28 Gen5 SSD controller now comes in a larger 8TB capacity, meaning we'll see the speed demon-based SSDs with 14.9GB/sec at 8TB capacity.

Phison announced at CES 2026 that its flagship E28 controller will power new waves of Gen5 SSDs at a monster 8TB capacity, all enjoying 14.9GB/sec speeds.

The Phison PS5028-E28 supports up to 14.9GB/sec of sequential read speeds, up to 14GB/sec sequential writes, 2600K IOPS random read, and 3000K IOPS random write. Phison unveiled its new E37T Gen5 SSD controller at CES 2026, taking a different path: providing its kick ass performance (14.7GB/sec reads) with crazy power efficiency, and it'll be cheaper.

The new Phison E37T uses a higher-end DRAM-less design, with active power consumption below an uber-impressive 2.3W. The DRAM-less design allows for single-sided Gen5 SSDs that can push 14.7GB/sec without heating up too much, and the 2.3W power consumption will also keep down heat generation.

Perfect for laptops, gaming handhelds, and other small form factor designs... single-sided Gen5 SSD at up to 14.7GB/sec reads, we all can't wait to see it.

Michael Wu, President & GM, Phison US, said: "As consumer applications demand greater storage capacity and sustained performance in small spaces, the E37T is designed to deliver power-efficient operation while pushing the Gen5 performance ceiling. With the next wave of platforms introducing PCIe Gen5 in smaller form factors, the E37T expands our portfolio with a versatile, high-value storage solution that brings faster, more responsive user experiences to a broad range of devices and use cases".