Phison PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD controller: for serious gaming, capacity of up to 32TB at 14.5GB/sec

Phison unveils its new PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD, the weapon of choice for serious gaming and productivity: up to 32TB capacity, up to 14.5GB/sec reads.

TL;DR: Phison has introduced the PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD, featuring up to 32TB capacity and 14.5GB/sec read and write speeds. Built on TSMC's 6nm process, it offers 3000K IOPS random performance and consumes 8.5W on average. A heatsink is recommended for sustained workloads, though not required for gaming. Phison has introduced the PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD, featuring up to 32TB capacity and 14.5GB/sec read and write speeds. Built on TSMC's 6nm process, it offers 3000K IOPS random performance and consumes 8.5W on average. A heatsink is recommended for sustained workloads, though not required for gaming.

Phison has just unveiled its new weapon of choice for serious gaming and productivity, with the introduction of the PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD with up to 32TB capacity and up to 14.5GB/sec read speeds.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Phison PS5028-E28 is a Gen5 SSD controller unveiled at CES 2025, with the new flagship Gen5 SSD controller made on the TSMC 6nm process node, with capacities of up to a huge 32TB, and read and write speeds of up to 14.5GB/sec, with up to 4200 MT/s flash transfer rate.

Phison says its new Gen5 SSD controller has random read and write performance of up to 3000K IOPS, with power consumption of just 8.5W average. Phison explains the PS5028-E28 as the "world's fastest consumer SSD with up to 14.5GB/sec sequential read and write performance. Synchronous random performance at 3M IOPS read and write. 8.5W average power consumption, no heatsink required".

Now, Phison says that no heatsink is required but at least admits that the heatsink is not required, but recommended for workstation and sustained loads. If you're gaming on the new Phison PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD, then a heatsink wouldn't be required, but if you're pumping 14.5GB/sec for hours and hours under sustained workstation-style loads? Yeah, you'll need a heatsink.

Phison PS5028-E28 highlights

PCIe Gen5x4

TSMC 6nm process

8 channels with 32 CEs

Capacity of up to 32TB

Up to 4200 MT/s flash transfer rate

Sequential Performance:

Read : Up to 14.5GB/sec

Write: Up to 14.5GB/sec

Random Performance:

Read : Up to 3000K IOPS

Write: Up to 3000K IOPS

Power: 8.5W average

We will see Gen5 SSDs hitting the market with Phison's new PS5028-E28 SSD controller later this year and into 2026.