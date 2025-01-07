Phison PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD controller: for serious gaming, capacity of up to 32TB at 14.5GB/sec

Phison has just unveiled its new weapon of choice for serious gaming and productivity, with the introduction of the PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD with up to 32TB capacity and up to 14.5GB/sec read speeds.
The new Phison PS5028-E28 is a Gen5 SSD controller unveiled at CES 2025, with the new flagship Gen5 SSD controller made on the TSMC 6nm process node, with capacities of up to a huge 32TB, and read and write speeds of up to 14.5GB/sec, with up to 4200 MT/s flash transfer rate.
Phison says its new Gen5 SSD controller has random read and write performance of up to 3000K IOPS, with power consumption of just 8.5W average. Phison explains the PS5028-E28 as the "world's fastest consumer SSD with up to 14.5GB/sec sequential read and write performance. Synchronous random performance at 3M IOPS read and write. 8.5W average power consumption, no heatsink required".
Now, Phison says that no heatsink is required but at least admits that the heatsink is not required, but recommended for workstation and sustained loads. If you're gaming on the new Phison PS5028-E28 Gen5 SSD, then a heatsink wouldn't be required, but if you're pumping 14.5GB/sec for hours and hours under sustained workstation-style loads? Yeah, you'll need a heatsink.
Phison PS5028-E28 highlights
- PCIe Gen5x4
- TSMC 6nm process
- 8 channels with 32 CEs
- Capacity of up to 32TB
- Up to 4200 MT/s flash transfer rate
Sequential Performance:
- Read: Up to 14.5GB/sec
- Write: Up to 14.5GB/sec
Random Performance:
- Read: Up to 3000K IOPS
- Write: Up to 3000K IOPS
Power: 8.5W average
We will see Gen5 SSDs hitting the market with Phison's new PS5028-E28 SSD controller later this year and into 2026.