Phison's new PS5031-E31T: world's first DRAM-less Gen5 SSD controller, up to 10.8GB/sec

Phison's new PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller is here: the world's first DRAM-less Gen5 SSD controller offering up to 10.8GB/sec reads.

Phison had plenty to show off at Computex 2024 earlier this month, including the world's first DRAM-less Gen5 SSD controller with the new Phison PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller. Check it out:

The company says that its new PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller is essential in making Gen5 SSDs more cost-efficient, with some things tweaked that will result in cheaper Gen5 SSDs in the near future. Phison says that its new E31T SSD controller is the world's first DRAM-less Gen5 SSD controller, still pushing about the 10GB/sec read threshold.

We have 4K random reads and write IOPS hitting 1500K, with 4 x NAND channels built on TSMC's 7nm process node, packing two Arm Cortex-A5 cores. Phison's new E31T Gen5 SSD controller uses its in-house 7th-generation ECC engine based on the LPDC coding scheme, providing great speeds and data reliability.

The new Phison PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller will enable Gen5 SSDs with capacities of up to 8TB (so expect 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB as well). The 10.8GB/sec (10,800MB/sec) reads are matched with 10.8GB/sec (10,800MB/sec) writes, so while we live in a world of up to 15GB/sec+ with Gen5 SSDs, you truly don't need that if you want to enjoy Gen5 speeds of 10.8GB/sec with the new PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller.

All in all, Phison's new PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller will power cheaper Gen5 SSDs of the future, but we haven't got any to report on just yet. Phison says that its new PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller will be shipping in Q4 2024, so we should expect the first E31T-powered Gen5 SSDs to be unveiled at CES 2025 in January next year, with Gen5 SSDs powered by the new PS5031-E31T Gen5 SSD controller to release in the first few months of 2025.

