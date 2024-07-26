TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE GC PRO Gen5 SSD: up to 12.5GB/sec reads, up to 2TB capacity

TEAMGROUP launches its new T-FORCE GC PRO Gen5 SSD with the InnoGrit 'Tacoma' IG5666 SSD controller, in 2TB and 4TB capacities, up to 12.5GB/sec reads.

TEAMGROUP has just launched its new T-FORCE GC PRO Gen5 SSD, powered by the InnoGrit "Tacoma" IG5666 controller with slower speeds than the T-FORCE GE PRO that the company launched back in January 2024.

3

TEAMGROUP's new GC PRO Gen5 SSD (source: TEAMGROUP)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new TEAMGROUP T-FORCE GC PRO Gen5 SSD comes in both 2TB and 4TB capacities, with maximum sequential reads of up to 12.5GB/sec (12,500MB/sec) and sequential writes of up to 11GB/sec (11,000MB/sec). The new GC PRO Gen5 SSD is aimed at the lower price points, with the 2TB Gen5 SSD featuring 1200 TBW (terabytes written) and the 4TB Gen5 SSD with 2400 TBW.

TEAMGROUP doesn't have the fastest Gen5 SSD on the market, Sabrent takes the position there, but it's yet another Gen5 SSD on the market. The more, the better... slowly giving us more options, different price points, and a fleet of super-fast Gen5-ready SSDs for AMD Ryzen 9000 series and Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPU owners of the new future.

TEAMGROUP recommends a heatsink, but the company includes a graphene-coated metal-foil heat spreader. The company includes SMART monitoring software that lets users keep an eye on their new SSDs health and performance easily. This is good for gamers and people using the new TEAMGROUP GC PRO Gen5 SSD for AI storage applications, that require the highest speeds, all the time.

3

TEAMGROUP's new GC PRO Gen5 SSD features: