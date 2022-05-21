Nintendo FY22 hits $14.7 billion net sales, third highest of all time

Nintendo's Fiscal Year 2022 delivered the third-highest yearly net sales and the second-highest operating profit and net profit.

Nintendo's Fiscal Year 2022 results are in, and despite a post-pandemic dip the numbers are quite good.

Nintendo's FY22 period delivered strong results while facing an ongoing hardware shortage. The video game giant didn't achieve Fiscal Year 2021's all-time record highs in FY22, but it did beat all other non-historic fiscal year periods since the NES days back in 1983.

According to data provided by Nintendo and compiled and converted by us, the company delivered the following revenue KPIs in Fiscal 22:

Net Sales - $14.74 billion (-11% YoY), which represents the third all-time best net sales in Nintendo history behind FY2009 and FY2021

Operating Profit - $5.16 billion (-15% YoY), the second-highest operating profit in history

Net Profit - $4.15 billion (-8% YoY), second-highest profits since NES era

Hardware was likewise down 20% to 23.06 million Switch units shipped during FY22, but it was still the second-highest period for Switch hardware performance since the system launched in 2017.

FY22 delivered record software sales and actually beat FY21's game purchases.

Nintendo sold 235 million games in FY22, driven by massive hits like Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond (14.65 million), Pokemon Legends Arceus (12.64 million), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (9.94 million), Mario Party (6.88 million), and Animal Crossing New Horizons (6.01 million).

Fiscal Year 2023 is expected to drop across the board. Nintendo's FY23 forecast predicts net sales of $13.9 billion, which would be the 3rd best year since the Switch launched.

