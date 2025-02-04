Nintendo drops annual forecast -22%, now expects to sell millions less games and hardware

Nintendo has downwardly revised its yearly earnings forecast, slashing initial hardware and software sales targets by multiple millions of units combined.

Nintendo has just reported its Q3FY24 results, showing big year-over-year declines as Nintendo's new Switch 2 console looms. The company has now downwardly adjusted its metrics to reflect holiday Q3's results, even farther from the previous forecast.

Nintendo now expects to make in Fiscal Year 2025: 1.19 trillion yen in net sales (-7%), 280 billion yen in operating profit (-22.2%), and 270 billion yen in net profit (-10%). The revision was driven by a slash in hardware and software sales; Switch sales predictions are now at 11 million units, down 1.5 million from the original forecast, and 150 million game sales, down 10 million units from the previous prognostication.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa explains in the financial report: