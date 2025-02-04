All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo drops annual forecast -22%, now expects to sell millions less games and hardware

Nintendo has downwardly revised its yearly earnings forecast, slashing initial hardware and software sales targets by multiple millions of units combined.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo's Q3 results prompted a reduction in its annual earnings, sales, and profit forecasts due to significant year-over-year declines.

Nintendo's Q3 results have led the company to decrease its annual earnings, sales, and profit forecasts.

Nintendo drops annual forecast -22%, now expects to sell millions less games and hardware 25
2

Nintendo has just reported its Q3FY24 results, showing big year-over-year declines as Nintendo's new Switch 2 console looms. The company has now downwardly adjusted its metrics to reflect holiday Q3's results, even farther from the previous forecast.

Nintendo now expects to make in Fiscal Year 2025: 1.19 trillion yen in net sales (-7%), 280 billion yen in operating profit (-22.2%), and 270 billion yen in net profit (-10%). The revision was driven by a slash in hardware and software sales; Switch sales predictions are now at 11 million units, down 1.5 million from the original forecast, and 150 million game sales, down 10 million units from the previous prognostication.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa explains in the financial report:

Next, we would like to talk about changes to our consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Considering the sales trend for the third quarter and outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, our revised forecast is 1,190.0 billion yen in net sales, 280.0 billion yen in operating profit, 370.0 billion yen in ordinary profit, and 270.0 billion yen in profit attributable to owners of parent.

The assumed exchange rate at the end of the period for USD has been revised from 1 USD = 140 yen to 150 yen, and the rate for Euros remains 1 Euro =155 yen.

We have modified the unit sales forecast for the fiscal year, decreasing Nintendo Switch hardware by 1.50 million to 11.00 million units and software by 10.00 million to 150.00 million units.

As a result of the modification of the consolidated earnings forecast, the annual dividend forecast has been revised from 129 yen to 116 yen per share.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

