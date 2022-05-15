Switch hits 107.65 million sales, #3 top-selling Nintendo hardware

The Nintendo Switch has reached 107.65 million shipments to date, cementing as the third top-selling Nintendo product of all time.

Even with five years on the market, the Switch family of consoles shows no signs of slowing down. Nintendo has announced that total Switch shipments (sell-in) have reached 107.65 million between launch in March 2017 to March 2022.

The Switch family of hardware is quite diverse insofar as shipments, and the base model, handheld-only Switch Lite, and premium Switch OLED have all contributing strongly to overall results. The Lite and OLED have sold less units due to being on the market for shorter periods.

As of FY22, total Switch family shipments look like this:

Switch - 83.45 million

Switch Lite - 18.4 million

Switch OLED - 5.8 million

The supply shortages have affected Switch sales. Q4 Switch shipments were down to 4.11 million from 4.72 million a year ago,. Total fiscal year shipments were likewise down a substantial 20% year-over-year to 23 million units.

Switch shipments beat the Wii's mighty hardware reign throughout Fiscal Year 2022, and it's expected to beat the Game Boy this fiscal year (FY23).

