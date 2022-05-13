Nintendo announces 10-for-1 stock split to boost share volume

Nintendo has announced a substantial 10-for-1 stock split to massively increase share volume by more than 1 billion shares.

Nintendo is preparing a stock split that will widen share volume to 1.29 billion outstanding shares, which will lower share prices and allow more investors to buy company stock. Nintendo shares are currently trading at 57,250 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, or roughly $442.

The split will take place on September 30, 2022, and on that date common stock held by shareholders will be divided into 10 shares. Nintendo's board has authorized the company to issue a total of 4 billion shares.

The games-maker notes the split is designed "to reduce the minimum investment price through the stock split, thereby increasing the liquidity of the company's shares and further expanding the investor base."

Nintendo is also adjusting dividend calculations by 1/10th of the current procedures.