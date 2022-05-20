All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Nintendo Switch top 10 best-sellers: Mario Kart 8 hits 45 million

Nintendo updates its top 10 best-selling Switch games, and Mario Kart 8 steals first place with over 35 million units sold.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, May 20 2022 8:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo's first-party giants continue to dominate the platforms best-seller charts.

Nintendo Switch top 10 best-sellers: Mario Kart 8 hits 45 million 33 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Nintendo's recent full-year performance shows strong consistent earnings across both hardware and software sales. The company sold more games in FY22 than the record-breaking FY21 period, driven by continued momentum in key first-party hits.

Nintendo Switch top 10 best-sellers: Mario Kart 8 hits 45 million 6 | TweakTown.com

Charting Nintendo's top 10 best-selling Switch games shows little deviation in games placement. The overall selection is the same as it was last quarter--Mario Kart 8 still leads the race and now has 45 million+ copies sold, followed up by surprise mega-hit Animal Crossing New Horizons, which is now at 38.6 million sales.

The one small placement change was that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (14.65 million) bumped Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee & Pikachu (14.53 million) into ninth place. The other standings are basically the same. These strong game sales have significantly contributed to the Switch's $62.8 billion earnings.

Here's a breakdown of the top-10 best-selling Switch games:

Nintendo Switch Top 10 Best-Sellers

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 45.33
  2. Animal Crossing NH 38.64
  3. Super Smash Bros. 28.17
  4. Breath of the Wild 26.55
  5. Pokemon Sword & Shield 24.27
  6. Super Mario Odyssey 23.5
  7. Super Mario Party 17.78
  8. Pokemon Diamontd & Pearl 14.65
  9. Pokemon Let's Go 14.53
  10. Ring Fit Adventure 14.09
Buy at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.99
$54.99$52.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2022 at 8:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.