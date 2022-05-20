Nintendo Switch top 10 best-sellers: Mario Kart 8 hits 45 million

Nintendo's first-party giants continue to dominate the platforms best-seller charts.

Nintendo's recent full-year performance shows strong consistent earnings across both hardware and software sales. The company sold more games in FY22 than the record-breaking FY21 period, driven by continued momentum in key first-party hits.

Charting Nintendo's top 10 best-selling Switch games shows little deviation in games placement. The overall selection is the same as it was last quarter--Mario Kart 8 still leads the race and now has 45 million+ copies sold, followed up by surprise mega-hit Animal Crossing New Horizons, which is now at 38.6 million sales.

The one small placement change was that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (14.65 million) bumped Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee & Pikachu (14.53 million) into ninth place. The other standings are basically the same. These strong game sales have significantly contributed to the Switch's $62.8 billion earnings.

Here's a breakdown of the top-10 best-selling Switch games:

Nintendo Switch Top 10 Best-Sellers