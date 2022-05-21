All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo has released over 11,000 video games in the last 39 years

Nintendo platforms have seen over 11,000 video games since the NES in 1983 to the Nintendo Switch in 2022, new data shows.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 21 2022 9:11 PM CDT   |   Updated Sat, May 21 2022 9:37 PM CDT
Over 11,000 physical video games have been released for Nintendo platforms across the last 39 years.

Nintendo has released over 11,000 video games in the last 39 years
Nintendo has updated its historical game sales figures and the results are pretty interesting. According to the data, there have been 11,235 packaged video games released for Nintendo handhelds and consoles from the NES to the Switch. These numbers include games released across all worldwide regions, but do not include digital versions of games (the Switch eShop, for example, lists over 4,000 titles).

Below we have a breakdown of the titles released versus software sales. The DS reigns supreme in both metrics with over 2,100 games released and 948.76 million games sold. The Switch is in second place with 1,417 titles released in its five-year lifespan, but in third place in sales with 822.18 million software sales as of FY22.

Also remember that Nintendo sold nearly 5.4 billion games across its entire span of hardware...which is no small feat.

Nintendo Fiscal Year 2022 Content Index

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

