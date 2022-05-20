All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Switch helped Nintendo sell over 822 million games so far

Nintendo has sold over 822 million games since the Switch launched in 2017, many of which were from the handheld-console hybrid.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, May 20 2022 9:27 PM CDT   |   Updated Fri, May 20 2022 9:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo has sold over 822 million games since the Switch launched in 2017, and the majority of those were from the handheld-console hybrid.

Switch helped Nintendo sell over 822 million games so far 14 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

In just 5 years' time, the Switch has revolutionized Nintendo's business. The company was teetering on the brink of ruin following the Wii U's massive flop, but the Switch sparked incredible year-over-year growth and eventually led to the highest operating profits and ordinary profits in Nintendo history.

Switch helped Nintendo sell over 822 million games so far 42221 | TweakTown.com

A significant portion of this turnaround success is owed to the Nintendo Switch's vast library of games. First-party game sales and revenues reign over third-party--Nintendo is the only platform-holder to make more from first-party than third-party--and software has steadily grown year-over-year thanks to the Switch's strong lineup and growing eShop presence.

Switch helped Nintendo sell over 822 million games so far 2220 | TweakTown.com

First-party games are performing better than ever. Below you can find a chart that details the performance of key first-party best-sellers and how much they've grown throughout Q3-Q4 alongside cumulative sell-in, and a breakdown of how much the top-sellers have sold during the entire FY22 period.

Switch helped Nintendo sell over 822 million games so far 10422 | TweakTown.com
Switch helped Nintendo sell over 822 million games so far 2223 | TweakTown.com

Nintendo Fiscal Year 2022 Content Index

Buy at Amazon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$51.74
$51.74-$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2022 at 12:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.