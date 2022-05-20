Switch helped Nintendo sell over 822 million games so far

Nintendo has sold over 822 million games since the Switch launched in 2017, many of which were from the handheld-console hybrid.

Nintendo has sold over 822 million games since the Switch launched in 2017, and the majority of those were from the handheld-console hybrid.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

In just 5 years' time, the Switch has revolutionized Nintendo's business. The company was teetering on the brink of ruin following the Wii U's massive flop, but the Switch sparked incredible year-over-year growth and eventually led to the highest operating profits and ordinary profits in Nintendo history.

A significant portion of this turnaround success is owed to the Nintendo Switch's vast library of games. First-party game sales and revenues reign over third-party--Nintendo is the only platform-holder to make more from first-party than third-party--and software has steadily grown year-over-year thanks to the Switch's strong lineup and growing eShop presence.

First-party games are performing better than ever. Below you can find a chart that details the performance of key first-party best-sellers and how much they've grown throughout Q3-Q4 alongside cumulative sell-in, and a breakdown of how much the top-sellers have sold during the entire FY22 period.

Nintendo Fiscal Year 2022 Content Index