Nintendo has sold 538 million handhelds to date

Nintendo has sold a whopping 537.81 million handhelds to date thanks in part to the Switch's incredible cumulative sales numbers.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 16 2022 10:22 AM CDT
The Switch's strong shipments have pushed Nintendo's total lifetime hardware sales to new levels.

Nintendo's latest financial report tallies up its current market performance, showing consistent hardware and software sales that reflect ongoing demand. The Switch recently broke 107.65 million shipments (sell-In) across the globe, with FY22 volume hindered by an ongoing chip shortage.

The Switch's numbers are impressive on their own, but become even more interesting when weighed against--and in combination with--other hardware. According to data provided by Nintendo and compiled by use, the Switch's cumulative growth factor has bumped total handheld sales to an impressive 537.81 million units to date.

Nintendo's handhelds are more popular than its consoles--handhelds beat consoles by nearly 150 million sales.

The data includes legacy handhelds like the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, and the DS. These systems are all retired so their numbers are set in stone and won't increase.

On the flip side, console sales are currently at 388.52 million across Nintendo's entire lineup of home systems. Since the Switch is both a console and a handheld, we've included its shipments across both spectrums.

Nintendo Fiscal Year 2022 Content Index

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

