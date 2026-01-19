AYANEO's pocket-sized KONKR FIT handheld has an 7-inch OLED and Ryzen AI 9 HX 470

TL;DR: AYANEO's KONKR FIT is a powerful Windows 11 handheld gaming device featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, a 7-inch OLED display, and an 80Wh battery for extended play. It targets 1080p gaming on the go, competing with Lenovo Legion Go 2 and ROG Xbox Ally X.

AYANEO's latest portable KONKR gaming handheld is the company's first Windows-based model, powered by the impressive AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor. And with a 7-inch OLED display and a large 80Wh battery, the AYANEO KONKR FIT is being positioned as an alternative to the larger Lenovo Legion Go 2 or ROG Xbox Ally X.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 is one of the premium options in AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 Series of mobile processors, announced at CES 2026. With 12 cores and 24 threads and a 5.2 GHz Boost Clock, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 is also relatively power-hungry for a gaming handheld, with a TDP rating of up to 54W.

It also features an integrated Radeon 890M graphics card with 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units, making it a powerful APU for on-the-go 1080p gaming. The good news is that with its large capacity 80Wh battery, the AYANEO KONKR FIT should offer decent battery life simply because it's offering more capacity than the competition.

3

The addition of a 7-inch OLED display, and on paper, it's a surprisingly beefy new addition to AYANEO's more affordable Android-based KONKR lineup of portable gaming handhelds. The company hasn't released a price or full specs, but the physical design looks similar to previous KONKR handhelds, with a focus on comfortable curved grips.

As a Windows 11-based device, it should also benefit from the advances Microsoft has made in its full-screen Xbox experience, in addition to shipping with AYANEO's robust launcher. That said, we'd love to see a SteamOS or Linux-based version as the AYANEO KONKR FIT could be a fantastic alternative to the Steam Deck OLED if the price is right.