ZOTAC launches ZONE gaming handheld: AMD Ryzen 7 8840U and an AMOLED display for $799

ZOTAC has just launched its much-anticipated gaming handheld, the new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE, with pre-orders in select regions and e-tailer platforms at $799.

Inside, the new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE we have the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U "Hawk Point" APU based on the Zen 4 architecture with RDNA 3-based integrated graphics. This enables the ZONE to handle 120FPS gaming in usual suspects like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, while handling 60FPS+ in AAA titles.

ZOTAC GAMING is using AMD's in-house driver-level Fluid Motion Frames (FMR), and FidelityFX Super Resolution to further enhance performance. Inside, we've only got the one option for RAM and SSD storage, with the ZONE shipping with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB Gen4 SSD.

Onto the display, with the ZONE packing a 7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a first in gaming handhelds, offering deep blacks and beautiful colors from the AMOLED panel, all at the super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness.

The RDNA 3-based Radeon 780M GPU has 12 Compute Units, offering far less gaming performance compared to the just-released AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs that feature beefier RDNA 3.5-based integrated GPUs.

On the CPU side of things, the Ryzen 7 8840U "Hawk Point" APU has 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 processing power that has a CPU boost at up to 5.1GHz. Pretty even stuff here with the Hawk Point APU inside of multiple gaming handhelds on the market now.

ZOTAC includes hall-effect triggers, dual touchpads, and dual USB4 ports if you want some super-fast storage fed into your new ZONE gaming handheld.

