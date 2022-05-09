All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russian head official threatens Elon Musk over helping Ukraine

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been threatened by Russia over him assisting Ukraine in defending against Russia's invasion.

Published Mon, May 9 2022 1:04 AM CDT
Elon Musk has picked up quite a bit of heat lately following his purchase of Twitter and leaked text messages between him and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Despite the controversy and contentious arguments that can be made with the purchase of Twitter, Musk has picked up an even bigger unreasonable problem. Posting to his personal Twitter account, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed a message that was sent to Russian media outlets from Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin that condemns Musk for sending Starlink satellites over Ukraine.

The short message states that based on Russian information, the delivery of Starlink satellites was carried out by the Pentagon. As a result, Elon Musk is "involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool." Musk wrote in the caption, "The word "Nazi" doesn't mean what he seems to think it does."

Furthermore, 11 minutes after posting the initial message sent by Rogozin, Musk wrote, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya". As pointed out by several Twitter users, Musk may have saved himself from an unpredicted end by posting the initial message and shining a spotlight on the situation.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, dailymail.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

