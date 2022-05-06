All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk will be the owner and CEO of Twitter, taking on all the heat

Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, and now reports indicate that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will also become the CEO of Twitter.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, May 6 2022 12:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently purchased Twitter, and after he completes the $44 billion dollar deal for the world's second largest social media company, he will take on another CEO position.

Elon Musk will be the owner and CEO of Twitter, taking on all the heat 01 | TweakTown.com

A new report from CNBC has revealed that Musk secured funding for Twitter via handpicked investors whose investments ranged in from billions to millions of dollars. Some of the investors named in the SEC filing showcase the disparity of the investments, as Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison pledged $1 billion, and Honeycomb Asset Management, who has previously invested in SpaceX, invested $5 million.

Notably, the report from the outlet states that Musk is expected to serve as a temporary CEO of Twitter after the deal is officially closed. It's unknown how long the exact period will be, or if this plan is set in stone. It has previously been reported that Twitter employees have been concerned about their positions at the company since Musk made his purchase.

Leadership positions, in particular, have been thrown into question, with current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who has only been in his position since November 2021, recently saying, "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go."

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Here's the true scale of our solar system in a mind-blowing animation

Read more: Ukraine military admits it made up legendary 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter

Read more: Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.00
$4.00$4.00$4.35
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2022 at 12:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.