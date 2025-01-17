Elon Musk leaks DMs of streamer Asmongold after gamers expose him

TL;DR: Elon Musk leaked messages with streamer Asmongold after being accused of boosting a Path of Exile 2 character to level 97. Elon Musk leaked messages with streamer Asmongold after being accused of boosting a Path of Exile 2 character to level 97.

Elon Musk has leaked direct messages with YouTuber and streamer Zack Hoyt, who is known as Asmongold after the streamer called Musk out for boosting a Path of Exile 2 (POE 2) character to almost its maximum level.

The leaked messages came after Asmongold posted a 32-minute video reacting to the purported "Elon Musk fraud gamer scandal," in which the SpaceX CEO is accused of having either purchased a high-level Path of Exile 2 character or had someone play his account to reach the, at the current time of the video, level 97. Notably, the accusation video outlines many good points for Elon Musk purchasing a character or having someone else play it up until its high level, or what is called "boosting" in the video game community. One of the most prominent points is the amount of time it takes to reach level 97 in Path of Exile 2.

According to the accusation video by Quin69TV, players attempting to reach the maximum level first will play POE 2 for sometimes 40+ hours in a single sitting, and these players are at the same level as Elon Musk's character, which begs the question as to how Musk was able to hit level 97 in POE 2 and fulfill his multiple duties at SpaceX, Tesla, and X.

While this point could easily be refuted by Musk taking some days/weeks off to play the game, players noticed that when Musk streamed his POE 2 character, it appeared he didn't know what he was doing as the X owner was leaving extremely valuable items on the ground that he played the character from level 1 to 97 would have known to acquire as they are necessary.

The aforementioned points, and many others, are detailed in the video below. It appears this stir amongst the gaming community has reached Musk's ears, with the SpaceX CEO taking to X to reply to a video of Asmongold commenting on Musk's gaming prowess. Musk wrote that Asmongold "behaves like a maverick "independent" but, in reality, has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man." These comments were in reference to Musk asking Asmongold if he wanted to stream/post content to X, to which Asmongold replied that he would consult with his editing team about the idea and get back to him.

Notably, Asmongold explained via a recent stream that he doesn't have a boss, and these editors he wanted to talk about posting to X actually work for him. Additionally, having a team of editors isn't unusual for YouTubers/streamers as it enables the content creator to spend more time creating the content rather than editing it. The comment from Musk seemingly highlights a lack of knowledge about the behind-the-scene processes of social media content creators.