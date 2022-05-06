All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Bill Gates warns Twitter may become 'worse' with Elon Musk at the helm

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has discussed Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent purchase of Twitter and what the platform could turn into.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, May 6 2022 12:27 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently sat down with BBC to discuss Elon musk's purchase of Twitter and various other topics.

Bill Gates warns Twitter may become 'worse' with Elon Musk at the helm 25 | TweakTown.com

Recently, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused Gates of holding a half a billion dollar short position against Tesla, while simultaneously pursuing Musk for philanthropy prospects. Text messages between the two billionaires were leaked online. Now, Gates sat down with the BBC, who asked the Microsoft founder what he thought of Musk's purchase of Twitter.

"You know, Elon, I guess it's possible Twitter could be worse. But it also could be better... So I have a wait and see attitude." Gates also mentions that what Musk has done with Tesla and SpaceX has truly been "mind blowing", but that he doesn't believe it will happen "this time", referencing Twitter. However, "we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon," said Gates.

Gates went on to probe Musk's push for free speech to be a cornerstone of Twitter's ethos, asking, "How does he feel about something [on Twitter] that says 'vaccines kill people' or that 'Bill Gates is tracking people?'"

"What are his goals for what it ends up being? Does that match this idea of less extreme falsehoods spreading so quickly [and] weird conspiracy theories? Does he share that goal or not?", asked Gates.

Notably, since Musk's purchase of Twitter, the billionaire's been putting out hints about what he believes the social media platform should integrate but has yet to set out a public road map of what changes we can expect will come in the future.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Here's the true scale of our solar system in a mind-blowing animation

Read more: Ukraine military admits it made up legendary 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter

Read more: Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.00
$4.00$4.00$4.35
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2022 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bbc.com, cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.