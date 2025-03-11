All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Elon Musk reveals origin of people behind 'massive cyberattack' that crashed X

Elon Musk has revealed the origin of the 'massive cyberattack' that briefly brough down the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: X, formerly Twitter, experienced a significant cyberattack causing instability for users globally. Elon Musk confirmed the attack was resource-intensive and possibly state-involved, with many IPs traced to Ukraine. The attack aimed to disrupt the platform, amidst other recent attacks on Musk's businesses, including Tesla.

It was only recently revealed that X, formerly Twitter, was experiencing a "massive cyberattack" that resulted in the social media platform being unstable for millions of users around the world.

X owner Elon Musk confirmed the disturbance was a result of a cyberattack in a recent X post where he stated that X faces cyberattacks every day, but this one was conducted with a lot of resources by a coordinated group, possibly even with the involvement of a country. It was shortly after Musk's X post that Fox posted a new interview with Musk where the SpaceX CEO touched on the recent outage of the social media platform, and provided some new information about the cause.

Musk said after some preliminary analysis of the IP addresses linked to the cyberattack it was discovered the majority of them were coming from Ukraine. Musk said during the interview that, at the moment, X isn't sure what happened exactly, but the goal of the attack was to bring down the social media platform. This attack is just one of many that have been launched against Musk's businesses recently, with Tesla dealerships and charging stations being hit by vandals that are presumably in disagreement with Musk's involvement and motivations within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

