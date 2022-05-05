All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA H100 SXM in the flesh: 4nm Hopper GPU + 80GB HBM3 memory

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper H100 GPU in SXM form has been spotted up front and personal: 4nm Hopper H100 GPU + 80GB of HBM3 memory.

Published Thu, May 5 2022 8:39 PM CDT
NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper H100 SXM has been spotted in the flesh, and until now... we've only seen renders, so this is the first real pics of the H100 GPU.

The next-gen Hopper H100 SXM GPU was pictured in the flesh by Patrick Kennedy from ServeTheHome, with a device with a board model of "PG520". Inside, the NVIDIA H100 GPU is using TSMC's very latest CoWoS packaging technology, with a huge 814mm2 H100 GPU die with 6 memory modules around it: 80GB of ultra-fast HBM3 memory to be exact.

NVIDIA's new H100 GPU itself comes in two forms with two counts of CUDA cores: 16896 FP32 CUDA cores for the SXM variant and 14592 cores for the PCIe-based model. The model that we have here is the SXM variant, so we have the full 16896 FP32 CUDA cores and 80GB of HBM3 memory.

We're looking at power consumption numbers of up to 700W, which is a big upgrade over the previous Ampere and Volta GPU architectures in data center GPU form: they use 400-450W, meaning H100 uses up to 250-300W more power.

