NVIDIA is turning data centers into 'AI factories' with Hopper GPU

We all know that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is a little obsessed with AI... I mean, his company has shifted focus onto artificial intelligence so hard I wonder if Jensen is even alive anymore... especially when they DeepFake him at a virtual GTC 2021 and no one freaking notices (no, I wasn't joking... they really did fake the CEO of NVIDIA last year).

Anyway, NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU architecture has been unveiled and it is built for the future of AI, now. The new Hopper GPU architecture led by the new flagship NVIDIA H100 GPU is helping turn data centers into something Jensen is now calling "AI factories".

Jensen explained from a virtual environment in the NVIDIA Omniverse real-time 3D collaboration and simulation platform -- see, he isn't even real -- that "companies are processing, refining their data, making AI software ... becoming intelligence manufacturers," describing how AI is "racing in every direction".

Jensen continues: "Scientists predict that a supercomputer a billion times larger than today's is needed to effectively simulate regional climate change. NVIDIA is going to tackle this grand challenge with our Earth-2, the world's first AI digital twin supercomputer, and invent new AI and computing technologies to give us a billion-X before it's too late".

"AI data centers process mountains of continuous data to train and refine AI models. Raw data comes in, is refined, and intelligence goes out - companies are manufacturing intelligence and operating giant AI factories."

That's where NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU steps up and onto the plate, ready to take on the future of AI processing. The huge 80 billion transistor chip is based on the new TSMC 4N process. Jensen adds: "Hopper H100 is the biggest generational leap ever - 9x at-scale training performance over A100 and 30x large-language-model inference throughput".