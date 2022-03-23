All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA H100 GPU full details: TSMC N4, HBM3, PCIe 5.0, 700W TDP, more

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU architecture is here, with the new flagship H100 GPU: 80 billion transistors, made on TSMC N4 node.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 9:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has unleashed its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture, its new AI accelerator that packs some serious horsepower, HBM3 memory, and is made on TSMC's new N4 process node.

NVIDIA H100 GPU full details: TSMC N4, HBM3, PCIe 5.0, 700W TDP, more 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA H100 GPU has a huge 80 billion transistors, is made on the TSMC N4 process node (which NVIDIA and TSMC worked together on), and the H100 GPU itself comes in two forms with two counts of CUDA cores: 16896 FP32 CUDA cores for the SXM variant and 14592 cores for the PCIe-based model.

We also have a huge 80GB of ultra-fast HBM3 memory with an insane 3TB/sec of memory bandwidth with the Hopper-based H100, this is a change from the 40/80GB of HBM2e memory on the Ampere-based A100. This is a huge 1.5x increase in memory bandwidth alone, up from 2TB/sec.

NVIDIA H100 GPU full details: TSMC N4, HBM3, PCIe 5.0, 700W TDP, more 04 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA is making the new AI accelerator and H100 GPU in either PCIe (5.0) or SXM form factor, with up to 700W of power ready to go. This is another gigantic increase over the Ampere-based A100 GPU, which has just 400W of power available to it... 300W more for Hopper.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2314.99
$2354.97$2454.96$2370.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/23/2022 at 7:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.