AMD preps China-specific AI chip to battle NVIDIA, Huawei: cut-down Radeon AI PRO R9700 rumored

AMD reportedly preparing 'China-specific' AI GPU option to battle NVIDIA and Huawei: we should expect to see a cut-down version of the Radeon AI PRO R9700.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: AMD plans to launch a China-specific RDNA 4-based Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU with downgraded specs and GDDR6 memory to comply with evolving US export restrictions starting July 2025. This move positions AMD to compete with NVIDIA’s AI GPUs, which are shifting from HBM to GDDR7 memory for the Chinese market. AMD plans to launch a China-specific RDNA 4-based Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU with downgraded specs and GDDR6 memory to comply with evolving US export restrictions starting July 2025. This move positions AMD to compete with NVIDIA’s AI GPUs, which are shifting from HBM to GDDR7 memory for the Chinese market.

AMD is expected to adjust their downgraded chip designs to form a new family of AI GPUs that will comply with the constantly evolving US export restrictions starting in July 2025, with a new rumored AI GPU that will battle NVIDIA and Huawei in China.

In a post by insider @Jukanlosreve we're hearing that AMD will soon have an AI GPU answer for the Chinese market that complies with US export restrictions, with DigiTimes reporting that AMD is expected to offer an RDNA 4-based Radeon AI PRO R9700 workstation GPU for the Chinese market.

AMD would be cutting down its specs to meet the US export restrictions, but will have just GDDR6 memory on its China-specific Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU, versus NVIDIA with its rumored B20 shifting from HBM to GDDR memory, and GDDR7 at that (with far more memory bandwidth, which is an important part of AI workload performance).

NVIDIA currently uses HBM3 or HBM3E depending on the AI GPU, with Hopper H100 and H200 on the market and Blackwell B100 and B200 either HBM3 or HBM3E. NVIDIA created a cut-down H20 for the Chinese market, with HBM3 and now rumor has it a new B20 AI GPU is being prepped, but will use GDDR7 memory -- like its RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell workstation GPU -- shifting away from HBM.

Read more: AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU announced, RDNA 4 and 32GB of memory

AMD used previous-gen GDDR6 memory on its Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" gaming GPUs as well as its new Radeon AI PRO R9000 series workstation GPUs, while NVIDIA moved to next-gen GDDR7 memory on its new GeForce RTX 50 series gaming GPUs. Both companies are using HBM on their respective AI GPUs, with HBM3E used on various AI GPUs, but NVIDIA recently announced its RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs with up to 96GB of GDDR7 -- powerful workstation cards, using new GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA has continued to cut its Hopper AI GPUs down more and more to comply with US export rules, with HBM used on its China-specific H20 AI GPU that was recently banned in the end anyway. Rumor has it a new B20 AI GPU is being prepared and will NOT being HBM, instead GDDR7 memory to comply with US export rules... AMD seems to be following in on those foot steps.