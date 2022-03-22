All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA Eos: the world's fastest AI supercomputer, 4608 x DGX H100 GPUs

NVIDIA announces Eos: the world's fastest AI supercomputer with 576 DGX H100 systems and 4608 DGX H100 GPUs... there are no words.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 22 2022 12:25 PM CDT
NVIDIA has unleashed its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture and with it are new GPUs, HBM3 memory, the fastest silicon on the planet and now NVIDIA Eos: the world's fastest AI supercomputer.

The new NVIDIA "Eos" supercomputer will be the world's fastest AI supercomputer when it is turned on later this year, packing 576 x DGX H100 systems with a total of 4608 x DGX H100 GPUs. NVIDIA is expecting its new Eos supercomputer to have a huge 18.4 exaflops of AI computing performance: this is 4x faster than the AI processing of the Fugaku supercomputer in Japan.

The Fugaku supercomputer in Japan is the world's fastest system for AI processing right now, with NVIDIA's new Eos supercomputer expected to act as a "blueprint for advanced AI infrastructure from NVIDIA, as well as its OEM and cloud partners".

As for the NVIDIA H100 GPU itself, it's based on the new Hopper GPU architecture and made on TSMC's new 4N process node with 80 billion transistors, and ultra-fast HBM3 memory with up to 3TB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA Eos: the world's fastest AI supercomputer, 4608 x DGX H100 GPUs 05 | TweakTown.com

Inside of each DGX H100 system you'll find 8 x NVIDIA H100 GPUs connected as a single GPU through NVIDIA NVLink, with each of the DGX H100 GPUs pushing 32 petaflops of AI performance at new FP8 precision, which is a 6x increase of the previous generation.

8 x H100 GPUs per DGX H100 system, and the new Eos supercomputer has 576 of those DGX H100 systems in total and each of those systems have 8 x DGX H100 GPUs bringing the total amount of GPUs inside of the Eos supercomputer to 4608 x DGX H100 GPUs.

An astonishingly powerful amount of AI-super-boosting GPU silicon.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

