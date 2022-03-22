All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA can sustain the world's internet traffic with 20 x H100 GPUs

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU architecture is here, and with 20 x NVIDIA H100 GPUs they can sustain the world's internet traffic.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 22 2022 12:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has just announced its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture, with the new flagship NVIDIA H100 GPU rocking 80 billion transistors, next-gen HBM3 memory technology, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and enough power that if you use 20 of NVIDIA H100 GPUs you'd be able to sustain the entire world's internet traffic.

NVIDIA can sustain the world's internet traffic with 20 x H100 GPUs 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Yeah, you read that right: 20 x NVIDIA H100 GPUs have almost 5TB/sec of external connectivity, as well as 3TB/sec of memory bandwidth thanks to its HBM3 memory, which is enough that in the words of NVIDIA that 20 x NVIDIA H100 GPUs "can sustain the equivalent of the entire world's internet traffic".

In the middle of this is the new Transformer Engine -- which, when compared to the previous-gen A100 -- the new NVIDIA H100 speeds up natural language processing (Transformer being one of the most important deep learning models ever invented) by up to a gigantic 6x performance without losing accuracy. Beautiful work, NVIDIA... as always, hopping over the competition (which is yourself at this level).

The new Hopper GPU architecture from NVIDIA was named after pioneering US computer scientist, Grace Hopper, succeeding the Ampere GPU architecture. We have 80 billion transistors on the NVIDIA H100, which now becomes the world's largest and most powerful accelerator.

NVIDIA can sustain the world's internet traffic with 20 x H100 GPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA can sustain the world's internet traffic with 20 x H100 GPUs 07 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA and TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) worked on the TSMC 4N process node, tweaking it for the Hopper-based H100 GPU. There's PCIe 5.0 support, next-gen ultra-fast HBM3 memory technology with an absolute blistering 3TB/sec (3000MB/sec). Insanity.

But there's also 4th-Generation NVIDIA NVLink technology here too, where you can use a new external NVLink Switch to extend NVLink as a scale-up networking beyond the server. You can connect a bonkers 256 x NVIDIA H100 GPUs at 9x higher bandwidth versus previous-gen GPUs using NVIDIA HDR Quantum InfiniBand.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3090 Trinity OC 24GB (ZT-A30900J-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2299.90
$2149.67$2349.00$2696.84
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/22/2022 at 8:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.