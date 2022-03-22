NVIDIA Hopper GPU is up to 40x faster with new DPX instructions

NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU architecture super-accelerates dynamic programming, by up to a huge 40x with new DPX instructions.

NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU architecture is official, and with it comes a huge wave of information: including the Hopper-based NVIDIA H100 GPUs being up to 40x faster with new DPX instructions.

The new NVIDIA Hopper GPU architecture accelerated dynamic programming -- which is a problem-solving technique used in algorithms for genomics, quantum computing, route optimization, and more -- by up to a huge 40x with new DPX instructions.

But wait, what is Dynamic Programming? Dynamic Programming was developed back in the 1950s, becoming a popular technique for solving complex problems with two key techniques: recursion and memoization. These might not sound like much, but man... does Hopper have some gigantic upgrades with them.

Recursion : Recursion involves breaking a problem down into simpler sub-problems, saving time and computational effort.

Memoization: In Memoization, the answers the these sub-problems -- which are re-used several times when solving the main problem -- are stored. Memoization increases efficiency, so sub-problems don't need to be recomputed when needed later on in the main problem.

This is where NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU architecture comes in stomping, with its new DPX instructions accelerating dynamic programming algorithms by up to 7x on an NVIDIA H100 GPU when compared to previous-gen NVIDIA Ampere-based GPUs.

But in a new with 4 x NVIDIA H100 GPUs then that acceleration skyrockets... we're talking scientists being able to have an earth-shattering 35x performance boost in real-time processing of Omics -- genomics (focused on DNA), proteomics (focused on proteins), and transcriptomics (focused on RNA).

These fields are where the crucial work of disease research and drug discovery is done, which all rely heavily on algorithmic analyses that are super-duper-accelerated by the new DPX instructions. This is where the work of base calling and alignment takes place at the same time as DNA sequencing.