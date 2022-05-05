All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

US military aren't taking UFO sightings seriously, says US senators

Lawmakers aren't impressed with the US military's progress in following through with the many reports on UFOs in US airspace.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, May 5 2022 3:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

US lawmakers are receiving secret briefings on the progress the US military is making in uncovering the origins of mysterious, highly advanced aircraft violating protected airspace.

US military aren't taking UFO sightings seriously, says US senators 25 | TweakTown.com

According to a new report from Politico, members of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Service committees have received classified reports showing the progress the Pentagon and other agencies have made on investigating UFOs reports. The news comes from three people that have direct knowledge of the situation, according to Politico.

An aide of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who is a member of both the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committee, said under anonymity that Gillibrand "believes that the DoD needs to take this issue much more seriously and get in motion. They have had ample time to implement these important provisions, and they need to show us that they are prepared to address this issue in the long-term."

Furthermore, Senator Mark Rubio, the head Republican on the intelligence committee, said that the Pentagon needs to step up its pace on Congress's orders to investigate UFOs, and report the progress to the appropriate groups.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Here's the true scale of our solar system in a mind-blowing animation

Read more: Ukraine military admits it made up legendary 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter

Read more: Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.00
$4.00$4.00$4.38
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2022 at 3:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:politico.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.