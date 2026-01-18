The UK must plan for a new financial crisis that would be triggered when the US government announces aliens exist, Bank of England is now preparing for it.

TL;DR: The UK and Bank of England are preparing for financial instability triggered by potential US disclosure of alien life and UFOs. Former analyst Helen McCaw warns of extreme market volatility, loss of confidence in traditional assets, and a possible surge in Bitcoin as a safe haven amid uncertainty about government-backed currencies.

The UK and Bank of England are preparing for a potential financial crisis if the US government says we are not alone, and that UFOs, UAPs, USOs, and alien life are disclosed.

Former BoE analyst, Helen McCaw, has previously worked in financial security at the Bank of England, helping develop plans for theoretical economic crises, including the one now that she sees as a possibility in a full UFO and aliens disclosure scenario.

She wrote to Andrew Bailey, who is the Bank of England's governor, urging him to set out contingencies in case the Trump administration and the White House confirms the existence of alien life, reports The Times.

McCaw wrote: "There might be extreme price volatility in financial markets due to catastrophising or euphoria, and a collapse in confidence if market participants feel uncertain on how to price assets using any of the familiar methods. If there is an official announcement and we get presented with very clear evidence that nobody is going to dispute, I would say that in a matter of hours, you are going to have total financial instability".

McCaw has penned out a few different potential future scenarios that would happen if disclosure on alien life happened, with one of them being a jump to Bitcoin as a "safe haven asset" due to the possible obliteration of trust in traditional, government-based power structures.

She added: "There might be a rush to digital currencies such as bitcoin, which may prove appealing if people question the legitimacy of government and lose trust in government-backed assets".

"The United States government appears to be partway through a multi-year process to declassify and disclose information on the existence of a technologically advanced non-human intelligence responsible for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). If the UAP proves to be of non-human origin, we may have to acknowledge the existence of a power or intelligence greater than any government and with potentially unknown intentions".